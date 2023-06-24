Influencers come under fire after visit to Shein factory

Fast-fashion brand Shein has been accused of spreading "propaganda" after influencers were sent to China to walk around the company's factory to see how their clothes are manufactured.

Shein invited influencers and Shein "ambassadors" to their "innovation" factory and warehouse – and many are criticising the influencers' posts about their trip. Many received backlash from viewers who say they were promoting propaganda about Shein's practices.

One influencer known as Dani DMC said in an Instagram reel about the trip: "I was really impressed to see the working conditions [...] Shein is such a developed and complex company."

Dani also claimed to have spoken to a worker who was "very surprised about all the rumours that had been spread in the US." Dani herself also said that the trip taught her to "think for herself" because "there's a narrative fed to us in the US."

Another influencer AuJené, @itsjustajlove on Instagram, who was also invited on the trip, shared similar sentiments to Dani. In a reel that discussed her fourth day on the trip, she told viewers she had asked questions about child labour and said: "I found out there is an independent third party contractor that audits all of Shein's manufacturers they conduct over 2500 audits annually to make sure that they align with international laws when it comes to child labour and wages."

"They work normal shift hours and are able to quit when they feel like it just like any other job," she added. "Seeing their authenticity even when the cameras were off was endearing to me and very important."

Others left comments under the influencer's posts showing their disappointment:

"Sweatshops aside, do you know how detrimental this is for the environment?" replied one user.

Another said: "There's no way you're actually promoting this shameful brand... so disappointed, unfollow."

"The propaganda is disgusting and incredibly embarrassing... we see right through the bulls**t!!!" Commented another.

Dani posted a response to the criticism she had received saying: "No amount of money or opportunity would ever allow me to go against my morals or integrity. I wish you could be here with me and see the faces behind this brand. This company is run by majority women who are so genuine, humble, & beyond passionate about what they do. I wish you could see everything I’ve been able to see behind the scenes and be apart of the conversations I’ve been a part of.

"Shein has done WAY more than any other fashion brand I’ve ever worked with to show their dedication to being one of the good guys.

"If you need to unfollow me and can’t trust me on this one I totally understand and I support you."

The company has previously been criticised for its unsustainable practices and mass production of items. Synthetics Anonymous 2.0, a report published on fashion sustainability, claimed that the manufacturers' use of virgin pouter and large consumption of oil produces the same amount of CO2 as roughly 180 coal-fired power plants.

A documentary from Channel 4 titled, Inside the Shein Machine, found that Shein employees were often working 75-hour shifts with little time off. The documentary had undercover cameras that filmed workers making hundreds of garments a day. In one factory, workers made a daily base salary of $20, if any garments had mistakes their pay was cut to $14.

In response to the documentary the fast-fashion giant admitted to the safety breaches in a statement: "We know we have a responsibility to safeguard the welfare of workers in our supply chain. In light of the recent report in the news, we launched an investigation into the claim that 2 of our suppliers has unacceptable working conditions at their facilities."

Indy100 have reached out to Shein, Dani, and AuJené for comment.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.