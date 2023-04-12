Instagram account of just bins becomes unlikely hit

An Instagram account featuring pictures of bins and bins only has gone viral.

The account, 'bins_northeast' features pictures of (you guessed it) bins in (you guessed it) the North and for doing so has got over 17,000 followers.

Content includes overflowing bins, bins with cats on top, bins on fire and even a bin sporting a charming hairdo.

Speaking to the Northern Echo, the 25-year-old anonymous Instagrammer who works in retail when he isn't posting photos of bins online, said he finds it "funny" that the account has got so big.

He said: “Initially it was as a bit of a joke poking a fun at a mate of mine who at the time had started posting images of random stuff like shop shutters and other bits and pieces around Newcastle.

“I thought it would go on for a few weeks, me and my mates would have a little laugh about it and then it would sort of taper off.





But he added "the amount of people that follow the page and send in content still surprises me."

"I couldn’t quite believe it when the page hit 100 followers, let alone 17,000!" he said.

“I just find it funny how big it has gotten.”

As for how he chooses the content, he said he gets a lot of submissions especially when there has been bad weather. He said: “Choosing the bin for any given day is usually just a case of looking through my drafts and seeing which one strikes my fancy.

"Sometimes it's dead easy and a caption I find funny comes to mind, other times it can take a while to think of what to go with.

“One of the busiest times is if there has been strong winds or a storm, I’ll end up with absolutely loads of submissions with bins strewn across alleyways or getting chucked through the air by the winds!"

Who knew people loved bins so much?

