How to spot if someone's paid for their Instagram blue tick

New ick unlocked: People are paying for blue ticks on Instagram.

Avid Instagrammers will have noticed the surge of blue ticks taking over the platform, leaving people confused as to how their friend become an overnight internet sensation.

As exciting as that would be, it's sadly not the case. Instead, people are using their hard-earned money for a blue badge.

For the blissfully unaware, Instagram followed in the footsteps of Twitter recently by offering a monthly subscription service from £9.99 a month.

Let's break this down:

Public figures

Instagram offer free blue tick verification to public figures including professionals, journalists, influencers, celebrities and brands who meet the platform's account and eligibility requirements.

Their accounts must be authentic, unique, complete and notable, meaning they "must represent a well-known, highly searched for person, brand or entity".

"We review accounts that are featured in multiple news sources, and we don't consider paid or sponsored media content as sources for review," Instagram said.

Once verified, public figures, celebrities and brands that meet certain account and eligibility requirements may not change their username on their account – nor can it be transferred to a different account.

iStock





On the flip side, there's 'Meta Verified', the new subscription model that allows any Instagram user to pay monthly for a tick.



As it stands, Instagram has used the same colour and design for both paying users and notable figures, making it difficult for users to set the two apart. Whether or not they will make the two more identifiable in the future is unclear.





Meta Verified / paying subscribers



Now, anyone can apply to be verified using their ID and a spare £10 a month.

Meta suggests it's to help people have more protection from impersonation and give them access to a "real person" if they encounter any issues.





