Instagram model heavily criticised after posing in deadly forbidden cave

An influencer and Instagram model has faced a backlash online after posing for a series of photos inside a forbidden cave.

Marina Rivera Saldaña posted pictures of herself modelling inside an area in the Canary Islands which is off-limits for visitors.

The Spanish influencer has close to two million followers on Instagram, and some of the people viewing her recent shoot were not impressed to see her venture into the area.

The location in question is the El Tancón cave in Santiago del Teide, Tenerife. Marina posted images of herself inside the idyllic-looking cave on September 1, adding the caption: “I’m a little mermaid from Makoo.”

Despite the picturesque nature of the cave, it's a dangerous place to visit and is off-limits to tourists. Six people have reportedly died after visiting the cave, according to reports.





It’s been reported as a dangerous place to visit due to the strong and unpredictable currents caused by a rock formation that make response efforts so difficult.

People in the comments section criticised her decision to pose for pictures in the cave, with one user commenting on the pictures: “I think it’s disrespectful that you’re bathing in a place that is FORBIDDEN.”

“Bathing is forbidden there. We are sick of tourists that don’t respect our land,” another said.

Another commented: “It seems to me a lack of respect that you are bathing in a place that is PROHIBITED, which is FENCED and has SIGNS POSED which prohibit bathing, and you enter because of the photos, and on top of that you publish it. Where you are, people have died, it is not an area suitable for bathing.”

“I don’t understand why they skip all the security measures for a photo, unfortunate,” another added.

