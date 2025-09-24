When you think of going on a cruise, images of non-stop relaxation, exploring new destinations, and endless drinks probably come to mind. Chances are, you don't expect to find yourself trapped in a waterslide while at sea – and having to somehow get yourself back out.

Well, that's exactly what happened to one woman.

Footage, which has racked up almost 8 million views, has sent viewers into an anxious frenzy – understandably.

The clip, shared by Kayla (@kaylamierzejewski), is set to the trending audio, "nothing beats a Jet2 holiday," which TikTokers have been using to showcase their holiday blunders or outright fails. There’s no suggestion that the incident actually happened on a holiday arranged by Jet2holidays.

In the video, the woman can be seen stuck in the slide, struggling to push herself up and free herself.

"Oh my god, she’s literally stuck," a voice can be heard saying in the background.

@kaylamierzejewski Nothing beats a jet 2 holiday! #cruise #jet2holiday #waterslide #scary #allsokay

Thousands of fellow TikTokers quickly flocked to the clip, flooding the comments with reactions and messages of disbelief at the waterslide mishap, with one writing: "Anyone else having a panic attack watching this?"

Another chimed in: "Omg I can’t breathe. How do you even get rescued from this?!"

Meanwhile, the clip unlocked a newfound fear for one person: "This is a huge phobia for me. Like... What if they don't know I'm stuck and keep sending people down?"

Thanks, TikTok – our collective phobia list just got longer

You should also read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.