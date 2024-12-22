A couple's lie about being on honeymoon to get free upgrade creates awkward moment

We all know about the travel hack where you pretend to be on honeymoon with a friend or partner to try and score a free upgrade at the holiday destination you've booked.

That's exactly what one couple did during their travels, and it actually worked... perhaps too well as news of their "wedding" was announced to the rest of the ship in an awkward moment.

TikToker Ricky Liu (@ricky.liu) posted a video while on a cruise in Vietnam with his boyfriend Thomas and shared they tried the "old school trick" for a free room upgrade.

And it was successful, as Ricky showed they were moved to the honeymoon suite which had rose petals and towel swans on the large circle bed in the room.

It didn't stop there as staff ensured that everyone knew the couple were on their "honeymoon" by decorating the dinner table with rose petals along with a sign wishing them a “happy honeymoon.”

Dinners couldn't keep their eyes off the pair's table as staff members came over with rainbow drinks and waved their phone torches in the air while Whitney Houston's hit "I Will Always Love You" played.





"When you lie about being on a honeymoon for a free upgrade but they decide to announce it to the whole ship" Ricky wrote in the video which now has nearly 14m views.

He added in the comments section that the staff asked the two of them to stand up, to which they politely declined.

In another video, Ricky joked that the staff was trying to make them feel “the full weight of [the] guilt," if they "lied by any chance" and also detailed how there was another couple at dinner who were on their actual honeymoon and were cheering them on.

Since sharing all the attention they received, people in the comments shared their amusement at the whole display the cruise staff members put on for the couple.

One person wrote: "Nah man now you gotta get married for realz".

"They really called you on your bluff lmao," another person said.

A third person added: "The rainbow drinks and Whitney in the background, I’m crying".

"Ok but honestly sooo cute from them [the cruise staff]," a fourth person commented.

Someone else quipped: "All fun and games till someone asks to see the wedding photos."

When another person asked how they explained the lack of wedding rings on their fingers, Ricky replied with their cover story: "Our story was that it’s gone for fitting".

Despite the embarrassing moment, it seems Ricky isn't put off from doing this trick again.

"Would I do this again? Abso-f***ing-lutely, yes," he concluded.

Elsewhere, Moo Deng inspires 'hippo holidaying' travel trend led by Brits.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



