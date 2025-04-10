Couple sell their belongings to live on a cruise ship as the cost 'made sense'

A couple from the US have sold all of their belongings to embark on life at sea, saying the cost simply "made sense".

Monica Brzoska and her husband Jorell (@life_by_any_means) have racked up Instagram followers in the thousands off the back of their jet-setting lifestyle. In fact, the pair have travelled to over a staggering 45 countries.

When the couple went on a week-long Caribbean cruise back in 2023, they came up with a unique idea... To not return.

"Instead of coming back, why not keep booking consecutive cruises for as long as we could afford to?" Monica told The Sun.

"Accommodation, food and entertainment would be included - we’d only need spending money," she explained.

"And because we’d been on so many Carnival cruises, we’d earned access to some amazing offers. If we chose the cheapest cabins, our savings from the pandemic would allow us to book eight months of cruising for £7,900 - some trips paid for in full, others with deposits."

When they set sail in March 2023, the pair had already left their jobs and sold most of their belongings.

She described the feeling as "freeing," despite not knowing how long their money would last.

"But in the meantime, we decided to make the most of every minute," Monica added.

"In our old life we’d have moments we called ‘glimmers’, when everything seemed magical," she continued. "Now I feel like my whole life is a glimmer - it really is a dream come true."

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.