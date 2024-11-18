Man's affair exposed 'in the weirdest way possible' through new iPhone purchase

A woman has turned to TikTok to share how she "wasted eight years of her life" after discovering her long-term boyfriend was having an affair at the hands of his new iPhone purchase.

In the clip that's racked up a staggering 4.5 million views, Cat (@catstoriesss) started by saying: "For all the girls that pride themselves like I did on not going through their boyfriend’s phones - this is for you."

It all started when Cat's partner bought a new iPhone but had lost all of his contacts and text messages. He asked Cat to send him a text so he could save her number.

It was then she found out about her partner's affair "in the weirdest way".

Cat jokingly sent him a text that read: "Hey sexy, what's up?"

To that message, her boyfriend replied: "Hey, can't talk right now. I'll text you in five."

Cat assumed he was joking, so she continued the conversation.

When the pair arrive home, Cat recalls him running to the bathroom and sending her another text reading: "Super h****, want to meet up tonight?"

The TikToker still assumed he was playing along. However, when Cat responded "Why later? Why not right now?" her boyfriend's response, "Ok, will try to make it ASAP" caught her off guard.





@catstoriesss HE WASTED 8 YEARS OF MY LIFE #redditstorytime #grwmstorytime #redditstories #fyp #ex





When he came out of the bathroom, he told Cat he wasn't feeling too good and had to head home, and asked her to text him to save her number.

It was then Cat confronted him and he came clean that he had been seeing someone else for the past two years.

It didn't take long for fellow TikTokers to flood the clip with comments, with one writing: "You didn’t lose 8 years, you just saved 40 years of your life."

Many more recalled similar experiences, with one commenting: "Lost the love of my life after 6 months of dating because I asked him to give me his phone so I can check Google Maps and he panicked and started being aggressive. Ended it right there."

Another said: "We were together for 4 years. Something in my gut was telling me to search his phone 3 weeks ago, so I did. guess what, he was talking to another girl."

Ouch.

