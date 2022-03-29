Twitter has erupted into a furious debate over the definition of middle aged.
Age is just a number, the saying goes – which is true but not entirely accurate. Age is at least two numbers: your chronological age and your biological age.
Your chronological age is the number of candles you blow out each year. Biological age, also known as physiological age, is a feeling – or some may argue a science – determined by lifestyle factors such as diet, exercise and sleeping habits.
So, what is considered middle aged?
It depends on who you ask, as it's mostly subjective – but perhaps don't ask a Gen Zer if you're over 25.
According to a 2018 YouGov study, Brits consider middle-aged to be 48. "Old age" doesn't set in till 70.
The dictionary definition defines it as: "The period of your life, usually considered to be from about 45 to 60 years old, when you are no longer young but are not yet old."
But now, middle-aged is apparently considered those between the ages of 22-25, according to a viral tweet that has caused chaos online.
The (assumingly) joking 19-year-old didn't elaborate on her bold statement, but fellow users were on standby to offer their take.
One joked: "Can't wait to start screaming at kids to get off my lawn when I turn 26," while another added: "Twitter users view ageing the same way as people who lived in the 14th century."
"I will never get over how 18-19-year-olds will treat anyone over the age of 20 like they're on the verge of requiring life support," a third jested.
Others insisted on keeping the age debate on TikTok and leaving Twitter alone.
