IShowSpeed speaks out after being banned from YouTube

IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr, has been banned on YouTube for allegedly violating Community Guidelines during a livestream.

The popular streamer has one of the platform's biggest channels with more than 27million subscribers and this is continuing to grow and grow.

Recently, Speed streamed himself jumping over two supercars, a Lamborghini and a McLaren, that were speeding towards him one after the other.

And it seems this stunt has earned him a temporary ban on YouTube.

Speed has since spoken out about the ban.

He said: "Hey guys, if y’all are watching this right now, I'm banned on YouTube on my main channel. I cannot stream or do anything, guys. I just wanted to let y'all know. I love y'all."

Slipz, Speed's cameraman, posted a screenshot of the channel dashboard on X / Twitter, which revealed the account had been given a strike for violating Active Community Guidelines.

Although Speed previously posted footage of him jumping over a Lamborghini, this has since been removed from YouTube, and it's understood the violation is in relation to the most recent stunt.

According to a verified fan account on X / Twitter, Speed has been banned for two weeks and is not able to go live or share any updates during that time.

The account goes on to say Speed is appealing the strike.

Speed's existing content is still live but no new content can be shared until the ban is lifted.

In 2023, Twitch lifted Speed's permanent ban from Twitch and this has led to speculation from some fans he may consider returning to the streaming platform.

