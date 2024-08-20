IShowSpeed has hit yet another YouTube milestone and he celebrated by body slamming his friend Kai Cenat.

Speed's rise has been meteoric and he seems to be celebrating hitting another million subscribers in no time at all.

The popular streamer has been streaming with Kai Cenat while playing Minecraft together on hardcore mode which means if a player dies in the game, they can only watch on or have to quit to the main menu.

Following a number of failed attempts, there was an occasion where the pair had got around 13 hours or so through a playthrough before one of them died and they had to start over.

The marathon stream also had a therapy session that didn't quite go to plan and the stream itself ended with them both taking a shower together after being so committed to beating the game.

During the stream, Speed also hit his own personal landmark of reaching 28m YouTube subscribers.

He always celebrates hitting such a milestone and this time was no exception - although it was at the expense of Cenat.

In a viral video that's been shared on social media, the pair waited in anticipation for the number to tick over to 28m on a live counter.

As it did, Speed celebrated by performing a trademark backflip and a dance move before then grabbing Cenat and throwing him to the floor.

Speed continued to celebrate, partly ruining the Minecraft themed setup too, as Cenat looked at him in disbelief.

Confetti went off when the 28m mark was hit too and some of this ended up in Speed's mouth.

During the marathon stream, and in the social media clip, Speed had lost his voice from all the shouting he had done at Cenat which led to a number of fans saying he sounded like Mickey Mouse, with some calling him IShowMickey.

