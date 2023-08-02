Island Boys claim kissing twin brother is ‘not that big of a deal’ following backlash

Island Boys, who went viral in 2021 for their catchy TikTok song, have said their make-out session is "really not disgusting" and not "that big of a deal" because they're twins.

It comes after the pair shared a disturbing clip of them kissing last month to mark the arrival of their OnlyFans account.

The pair, Kodiyakredd (Franky Venegas) and Flyysoulja (Alex Venegas), have now appeared on Adam22's podcast where they discussed the backlash.

Adam asked whether the pair were disgusted by the idea, before sharing that the thought of kissing his friend is really unappealing to him.



"We're twin brothers, we came out of the womb together, we grew up together. It's not really disgusting if it's twins," Kodiyakredd responded. "Your friend, you don't really know him like that."

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

They continued: "We kind of just made out or whatever, we kissed and then we just like look the other way for a few minutes and couldn't like, look at each other, but it wasn't that big of a deal – just a kiss."

The clip was inundated with comments from Instagram users, with one writing: "Florida does not claim or associate with this in any shape way or form…"

"Instagram needs a dislike button asap," another added, while a third commented: "Clout is one hell of a drug is all ima say…"

Meanwhile, one person penned: "This is what happens when attention and clout becomes more important than anything else to people, they’ll literally do anything to try and maintain the spotlight. If they hadn’t done that Adam wouldn’t even be interviewing them right now."

He went on to say "We're still heterosexual," despite Flyysoulja "coming out" during a TikTok Live.

According to Dexerto, the viral star turned to TikTok Live where he said: "I’m a top, I’m never a bottom, I’m a top you understand what I’m saying?"

"I’m like that, for real. You gotta support me because you feel me: I like men and it is what it is. I’m a top, but I’m a top at the end of the day that’s just what’s going on."

"You guys support me, because you feel me," he continued. "I like men. It is what it is. I’m a top. I’m a top at the end of the day. That’s what’s going on."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.