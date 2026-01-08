Sophie Rain clears the air on her million-dollar donation to MrBeast's water campaign

Adult creator Sophie Rain has pushed back against rumours claiming she sought a refund after making a million-dollar donation to MrBeast’s Team Water campaign.

The speculation took off after a now-viral post from an X/Twitter account circulated online, amassing 4.5 million views and sparking a wave of online debate.

Addressing the claims head-on, the OnlyFans creator hit back: "I never asked for a refund projects like this take years to fully go into effect I am sure we will hear about progress soon."

Rain originally donated the seven-figure sum to the global initiative during a livestream in August 2025.

MrBeast (whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson) teamed up with former NASA engineer Mark Rober to launch a fundraising effort focused on bringing clean drinking water to communities in need around the world.

According to the initiative’s website, "#TeamWater will be the biggest and most impactful campaign for clean water in history," adding, "With thousands of the world's top Creators talking about water, we're changing the world, one drop at a time".

The campaign has drawn support from major names including Gordon Ramsay, Kai Cenat, Hank Green, Nick DiGiovanni, Fede Vigevani, and the Stokes Twins.

Donaldson also joked about reaching out directly to high-profile figures, saying he was DM'ing "every celebrity and influencer on the planet," before adding: "My thumbs were starting to cramp."

In an interview with Variety, the YouTuber emphasised his motivation behind the project, stating: "I don’t have to do this stuff, but I want to use my platform for good. We like to use our reach to educate people, and use that revenue to positively impact people’s lives."

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.