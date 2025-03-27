Logan Paul doesn't defend brother Jake from beef with people for one reason

Logan Paul has opened up about why he doesn’t always back his brother Jake’s beef with people.

American influencers Logan and Jake Paul made their names as content creators and have both since gone on to other ventures in the worlds of business and sport.

The pair even have a new HBO reality show coming out, but while they may be close nowadays, Logan recently explained why he doesn’t defend his brother in every controversial moment.

In an episode of his podcast Impaulsive, UFC Champion Tom Aspinall asked Logan about where he stands on coming to his brother’s defence.

Aspinall asked: “When someone has beef with your brother, do you feel that as well?”

“No, not every time. Dude, I’ll be honest with you, it’s kind of tricky,” Logan replied. “It’s been a rift in our relationship because we’re brothers, love him to death, literally would die for this kid. We also have our own separate paths, interests, friendships, businesses.”

Logan mentioned beef that has gone down between his brother Jake and the CEO of UFC Dana White.

He explained: “An example: I love Dana White in the UFC. I always have since we were 10. Couple of years ago, Jake starts burning that bridge and I’m like, ‘Woah, s**t. Am I included by default? Do I have to not like Dana? But that’s going against what’s important to me.’”

Logan also mentioned how he has patched things up with fellow YouTuber KSI, despite the fact that he and Jake don’t see eye-to-eye.

“Am I supposed to not like him just because my brother doesn’t?” he said.

Jake Paul and KSI have famously been feuding for years, meanwhile, Paul slammed a boxing great as their fight plans were dramatically cancelled.

