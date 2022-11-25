England and the United States have managed to draw 0-0 at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and the result has left people devastated over the potential ownership of The Late Late Show.

In the days prior to the match fans had joked that the loser of the match would have to 'keep' Corden, given that the 44--year-old talk show personality and actor is obviously popular in America but has something of a love-hate relationship in England and the UK at large.

However, the tight and cagey affair between the Three Lions and the Stars and Stripes produced no winner and not many real chances at all, which is disappointing considering that England scored six against Iran during their first match in the tournament.

Now that neither team has won, fans have joked, rather sinisterly, that Corden will just have to be cut in half and shared between the two countries.

One person wrote: "BREAKING NEWS: Following the 0-0 draw between England and USA, each country will take one half of James Corden to keep."

Oddsbible added: "USA currently playing like a nation that really doesn’t want to keep James Corden."

A third said: "England and USA definitely decided to draw bc neither wanted James Corden."

Another said: "Breaking: James Corden must now be forced to reside mid-Atlantic."

A fifth fan concluded: "After that game, there is only one fair result, we have to cut James Corden in half."

Both teams will now have to try and get at least a point and hope things go their way in other games in the hope of progressing to the next round. The USA face Iran in a fixture rich with political history and the same could be said for England's game against Wales.

Those final games will take place on Tuesday.

