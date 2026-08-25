JD Vance 'accidentally' called Canada a 'state' amid trade dispute

JD Vance “accidentally” referred to Canada as a state amid trade dispute – and people aren’t happy.

The US and Canada are currently embroiled in a trade dispute after failing to reach an agreement, which Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney claimed included a demand from its neighbours for changes to Canada’s use of the French language.

US president Trump has now threatened Canada with high tariffs (which Carney has confirmed it will retaliate against) and has even suggested he wants to change the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America.

Speaking at an event in Maine, Vance was asked about the trade war.

Vance claimed: “Canada and China have been the two worst countries when it comes to trade policy, anywhere in the world. What a shame that is … I would expect that from China, I would not expect that from Canada.”

“We have to remember, Canada is a state. Sorry, Freudian slip,” Vance said to laughter from the crowd. “That was actually an accident.”

Not everyone was as convinced it was accidental.

California governor, Gavin Newsom, hit back at Vance’s comment, writing: “Apparently alienating Canada with 50% tariffs wasn’t enough. Now we’re mocking them too. Brilliant strategy, guys.”





Another person argued: “First off, it’s not funny. Secondly, it’s so damn easy to understand why our friends and allies around the world right now don’t like us, don’t trust us, and want nothing to do with us.”

One person commented: “You know, humour is a sign of intelligence. That's how you can tell that JD is stupid AF.”

“He probably thinks this is a brilliant joke,” another said.

Someone else claimed: “How this empty husk of a human ever got this far is such a massive indictment of how broken everything is.”

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