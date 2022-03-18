Hilarious X Factor duo Jedward took to Twitter with a positive St Patrick's Day message to the world – "except Vladimir Putin."
"Happy St Patrick's Day 2022 to everyone worldwide, except Vladimir Putin, because you can pump my hump," they declared dressed in matching gold and black shirts and trousers, before launching into dance. "You feckin' bastard," they added.
John and Edward Grimes, 30, have seemingly swapped out their singing careers for speaking out against political and social injustices. Just this week, the pop duo called the Russian leader a "crazy mofo" and cried over the invasion of Ukraine in a viral TikTok.
"We are sending strength and love to everybody affected. It's an upsetting time. I found myself crying when I watched the news," Edward said in the since-deleted clip.
"I am getting emotional right now. But hopefully, everyone's focussing on their lives and stay strong."
Happy St.Patrick\u2019s Day Everyone except Putinpic.twitter.com/0czWv6iH6X— JEDWARD (@JEDWARD) 1647459404
Hundreds of Jedward fans turned to Twitter to praise the pair for their uplifting message. Others found the clip hilarious – and the rest were left feeling... Confused.
"Thank you, Jedward, for saving our embarrassment over Bono," one joked, referring to aquestionable poem written by the former U2 singer, which compared the war in Ukraine to the war in Northern Ireland.
"Putin is officially defeated," another jested.
am i dreaming, what is thishttps://twitter.com/planetjedward/status/1504179878610055170\u00a0\u2026— jas \u2661 (@jas \u2661) 1647567020
Thank you, Jedward, for saving our embarrassment over Bono.https://twitter.com/planetjedward/status/1504179878610055170\u00a0\u2026— eamonn mccann (@eamonn mccann) 1647546702
wtf is this i\u2019m wheezinghttps://twitter.com/planetjedward/status/1504179878610055170\u00a0\u2026— Shaz \ud83e\udea8\ud83e\udde0 (@Shaz \ud83e\udea8\ud83e\udde0) 1647556620
It\u2019s a batshit crazy world right now\u2026 but at least there\u2019s @planetjedwardhttps://twitter.com/planetjedward/status/1504179878610055170\u00a0\u2026— Robin Tarbet (@Robin Tarbet) 1647554805
In these horrid times I weirdly and unexpectedly can\u2019t help but love this..? @planetjedward #StPatricksDayhttps://twitter.com/planetjedward/status/1504179878610055170\u00a0\u2026— Helen May (@Helen May) 1647552635
Weirdest tweet of the day goes to these mad feckers https://twitter.com/planetjedward/status/1504179878610055170\u00a0\u2026— Sir Dave (@Sir Dave) 1647552462
And here is the greatest thing ever put on film. @HuwALewishttps://twitter.com/planetjedward/status/1504179878610055170\u00a0\u2026— Chris Lewis (@Chris Lewis) 1647549513
Putin is officially defeated.https://twitter.com/planetjedward/status/1504179878610055170\u00a0\u2026— Paul M \ud83d\uddfd (@Paul M \ud83d\uddfd) 1647548747
What the fucking hell is this https://twitter.com/planetjedward/status/1504179878610055170\u00a0\u2026— Lee (@Lee) 1647545865
The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015. Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered.
- To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here.
- To sign the petition click here.
- If you would like to donate then please click here for our GoFundMe page.
