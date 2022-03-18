Hilarious X Factor duo Jedward took to Twitter with a positive St Patrick's Day message to the world – "except Vladimir Putin."

"Happy St Patrick's Day 2022 to everyone worldwide, except Vladimir Putin, because you can pump my hump," they declared dressed in matching gold and black shirts and trousers, before launching into dance. "You feckin' bastard," they added.

John and Edward Grimes, 30, have seemingly swapped out their singing careers for speaking out against political and social injustices. Just this week, the pop duo called the Russian leader a "crazy mofo" and cried over the invasion of Ukraine in a viral TikTok.

"We are sending strength and love to everybody affected. It's an upsetting time. I found myself crying when I watched the news," Edward said in the since-deleted clip.

"I am getting emotional right now. But hopefully, everyone's focussing on their lives and stay strong."

Hundreds of Jedward fans turned to Twitter to praise the pair for their uplifting message. Others found the clip hilarious – and the rest were left feeling... Confused.

"Thank you, Jedward, for saving our embarrassment over Bono," one joked, referring to aquestionable poem written by the former U2 singer, which compared the war in Ukraine to the war in Northern Ireland.



"Putin is officially defeated," another jested.





























