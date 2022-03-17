In an effort to honor Ukraine, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi decided she would read a poem about Ukraine by none other than U2 singer, Bono.

Every year on St. Patrick's Day, the US government hosts a luncheon to honor the friendship between Ireland and the US and oppose the violence and terrorism in Northern Ireland. This year, Pelosi lead the luncheon at the Capitol by starting with remarks from Bono.

Before introducing traditional river dancers, Pelosi read a poem from Bono which she says was sent to her that morning. In the poem, Bono compares the war in Ukraine to the war in Northern Ireland.

"Oh Saint Patrick, he drove out the snakes with his prayers, but not that's all it takes, for the snake symbolizes an evil that rises and hides in your heart as it breaks, and the evil risen from my friends from the darkness that lives in some men

But in sorrow and fear, that's when saints can appear to drive out those old snakes once again, and they struggle for us to be free from the psycho in this human family, Ireland's sorrow and pain is now the Ukraine and St. Patrick's name is now Zelensky."

It was a nice thought. However, people on social media did not find the poem as endearing as intended.

Many cracked jokes at the Speaker of the House's decision to read Bono's poem during the Friends of Ireland meeting, calling it 'cringy'.

"Oh my god it's structured as a three-verse limerick (think 'there once was a man from Nantucket')," Christopher Ingraham said on Twitter.

"Americans: Can we have healthcare? Pelosi: Best I can do is a poem by Bono," Hanuman Welch joked.

The poem compares Zelensky to St. Patrick and The Troubles to the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Both situations have similarities but comparing the two felt wrong to some people.

Ultimately, it's giving celebrities singing imagine to lift spirits during a pandemic.

