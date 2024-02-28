An intimate scene between Jenna Ortega, 21, and Martin Freeman, 52, wasn't on many people's 2024 bingo card, but here we are.



Miller's Girl follows a teacher-student dynamic that leads to a complicated relationship.

The film, described as an 'erotic thriller' has received a mixed response online, with one scene in particular becoming a social media talking point. A steamy encounter between the pair was recited in a fictional creative writing piece, meaning the actors had to act it out.

One TikTok clip explores the scene-in-question, with some viewers calling it "uncomfortable" and "gross" given the age difference.

Others were quick to highlight that "it's just acting!"

Another said: "The point of portraying a relationship like that is to make people uncomfortable. The power dynamic, the age gap."

But others weren't so convinced, with a third writing: "It's not about the acting. Is about the message this movie sends."

In response to the backlash, intimacy coordinator Kristina Arjona gave an exclusive interview to the Daily Mail.

"There was many, many people throughout this process, engaging with [Jenna] to make sure that it was consistent with what she was comfortable with, and she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do," she told the publication.

"Part of my job too is supporting her decisions. I adapt to whatever is the comfort level of my actors, especially on a production like this where there is a large age gap between the actors.

"I'm hyper-aware of both of my talent and making sure that we're consistently checking in and that at no point are any of their boundaries being surpassed. "And again, making sure - especially with someone who's significantly younger - that they are giving continuous consent."

Arjona also claimed there were discussions with the actors over the "level of nudity" and "additional barriers" for such intimate scenes.

Since the interview, the actors' union SAG-AFTRA has changed a major rule regarding maintaining confidentiality of an actor's work.

A SAG-AFTRA spokesperson told Deadline: "Intimacy coordinators are a crucial resource on any set to ensure the protection of our members working in intimate scenes."

Intimacy coordinators must ask the actor's and production's permission when discussing details of steamy scenes, otherwise, it is regarded as "unacceptable".

"Intimacy coordinators should maintain the confidentiality of an actor’s work and experience in performing highly sensitive scenes unless they have the actor’s permission to publicly share this information," they continued.

