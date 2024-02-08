Jenna Ortega was 'sure of what she wanted' during controversial Martin Freeman scene

Much has been made of the new movie Miller's Girl, which was released in the US in January, and the controversial sex scene between Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman, who have a more than 30-year age gap between them.

The erotic thriller focuses on a complicated relationship between an English teacher and a young writing prodigy, which you've probably already guessed gets a little too intimated.

Clips from the film have already gone viral with many people creeped out by what they have seen but the intimacy coordinator on the film has hit back at the criticism.

Speaking to the Daily Mail Kristina Arjona revealed: "There was many, many people throughout this process, engaging with [Jenna] to make sure that it was consistent with what she was comfortable with, and she was very determined and very sure of what she wanted to do."

"Part of my job too is supporting her decisions. I adapt to whatever is the comfort level of my actors, especially on a production like this where there is a large age gap between the actors.

'I'm hyper aware of both of my talent and making sure that we're consistently checking in and that at no point are any of their boundaries being surpassed. And again, making sure - especially with someone who's significantly younger - that they are giving continuous consent.'

