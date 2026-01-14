Jennifer Lawrence sparks debate for 'obliterate every dog' comment

What was intended as a joke by Jennifer Lawrence has sparked a debate among dog lovers after the actress recounted an incident involving her son.

Speaking during a Q&A in New York for her upcoming film Die My Love, Lawrence revealed that her son was bitten by a dog, an experience she said left her feeling unsettled around dogs.

During the discussion, the Oscar winner admitted that becoming a parent had shifted her perspective on pets, describing dogs as something she now views with caution.

"After I had a kid, dogs became so scary," she shared. "It’s almost like I don’t recognise dogs right now. I just see them as a threat."

"One of them bit my son, and that just made me want to obliterate every dog ever," she continued. "I was just like, ‘I’m gonna take out you and your f***Ing family, and your f***ing friends."

Lawrence also noted that her chihuahua is no longer living with her.

Getty Images

However, the remarks failed to land with some viewers, many of whom criticised the tone of the joke and expressed disappointment online.

"Jennifer Lawrence… sorry girl, you lost me. I will never understand someone who can remove their dog. Wtf. This is family," one person wrote, while another questioned whether the actress had considered professional dog training.

"This is very unfortunate and very disappointing," a third chimed in. "I wish she had thought about how much this will hurt the crisis that dogs and animal rescuers are facing all over the world."

Meanwhile, another wrote: "Ufff, Jen did not pass the vibe test. Poor dog."

However, others jumped in to defend Lawrence, with one saying "responsible rehoming is a good thing".

"As someone who worked in the pet industry for years, it should happen more often. It's often the best choice for everyone. There should be less stigma around it," they continued.

Another shared: "I worked in child safety for a long time, and I wish more people were open to this. Plenty of dogs have unexpected reactions to kids in the home, even if they were previously okay with them. The stigma and shame around rehoming isn't helpful and doesn't keep kids safe."

A third echoed the sentiment, writing: "Seems like a rational decision after her son was bitten by a dog. And the dog lives with her parents, so she can see her whenever."

Indy100 reached out to Jennifer Lawrence's representative for comment

