Fans think Jennifer Lawrence just shaded Leonardo DiCaprio over one comment

The internet is losing it over a new Jennifer Lawrence interview featuring Leonardo DiCaprio, and fans are now convinced she threw her trademark shade his way.

The two actors sat down for Variety’s Actors on Actors, where they discussed upcoming projects they’ve been working on: Lawrence’s Die My Love and DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another, as well as their next joint project, What Happens at Night.

At one point, attention turned to DiCaprio’s role as Bob Ferguson, who is forced out of hiding to find his teenage daughter.

"I’d really love to see you be a dad," Lawrence quipped to DiCaprio. "I’m so sad that you don’t have a teenage daughter. You look great with one.”

DiCaprio didn’t quite know how to react, awkwardly chuckling.

It didn’t take long for viewers to weigh in, with many believing the comment was subtle shade aimed at his dating history.

DiCaprio, 51, is famously known for dating women in their early twenties – so much so that he made headlines when he started dating a 27-year-old.

One wrote: "She has trolling down to a professional art form, holy s***."

Another joked: "Oh I know her game. This was that '90s diva shade."





Meanwhile, a third added: "SHE REALLY IS A PROFESSIONAL RAGE BAITER I LOVE HER DHDVDHDBFNDJNSHDNDBD."

You should also read...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.