Extremely awkward Jermaine Jenas sketch with Michael McIntyre has aged terribly

Following the news that Jermaine Jenas has been sacked from the BBC , social media users have been returning to an awkward moment from Michael McIntyre’s Big Show which aired 18 months ago.

Jenas was abruptly ditched from his BBC role as a presenter on The One Show and Match of the Day over accusations of 'inappropriate behaviour.'

A BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”

Jenas has said he is “not happy” about his sacking from the BBC and that there are “two sides to every story” and he will be speaking to his lawyers about it, in an interview with talkSPORT News.

Getty Images

Asked about reports that he sent unsolicited texts to a female member of staff at The One Show, he replied: “Like I said, I’m not happy about this situation. You know, I’m going to be speaking to my lawyers about it is all I can say right now.”

Jenas declined to elaborate about what the complaint about him related to, whether it concerned more than one colleague, if he was surprised a complaint was made against him, when he was first aware that a complaint had been made and when the BBC told him he was being sacked

Since the news broke, people have been reposting the clip from Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, and it hasn’t aged well.

Jenas played Send To All on the show, which involved McIntyre taking Jenas’s phone and sending a message to everyone in their contacts list.

In this case, McIntyre decided to send a picture he found on the phone – a gym selfie which showed the former footballer without a shirt on and flexing after a workout.

Jenas held his head in his hands, with McIntyre saying: “Everyone you know is going to receive that photo.”

The picture was sent with the caption: “Just scrolling through my selfies and had to share! Perfection?”

While Jenas said he would be most scared of receiving a reply from his wife’s mother, he actually received a response from a female producer on The One Show.

The woman, named Enya, replied saying: “I’m sending this to HR.”

The clip was widely shared on social media after the news of Jenas’s sacking, with one writing: “I have no words.”

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings