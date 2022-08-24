A fuming TikTok influencer has spoken about her struggles living in Manchester, urging people not to move to the city.

Jess Geary, 25, filmed the viral clip with a "public service announcement" to not relocate as "there are no flats available."

She told her 2.3 million viewers: "I'm going to be homeless in the next week. I've been on the phone every day, I've had no sleep, I've not ate."



Jess added: "I know there's a housing crisis, it's horrendous, it's horrific. How do they expect us young people to ever save for a house?"

Reiterating her frustration, she asked: "Is it cool to live here now? Why is it so sh*t hot to live in Manchester now?"

Thousands of fellow TikTokers flocked to the comments, with many saying they were in a similar position.



"If Manchester isn’t affordable now too we’re all buggered," one said, while another claimed: "It's the London folks moving up North".

"Not me seeing this right after I decide I want to move to Manchester," a third person wrote.

One suggested the city's prices have suddenly skyrocketed because "Manchester was bussin over lockdown. Everyone understands the vibe now".

Many have blamed Love Island and influencers for taking over the city and forcing prices to soar, with the likes of Molly Mae and Love Island winner Davide residing in the north.

"It’s because it’s influencer central now, they all move to Deansgate," one user claimed, while another bluntly added: "I blame Molly Mae".

It comes as a recent YouGov poll for Times Radio found that Manchester was the most backed city, with 55 per cent of voters, to replace London as the capital.

Investors have also noted the possibilities with Soho House set to open their first northern location in the city centre later this year.

