Netflix dropped the new Jimmy Savile documentary on Wednesday – and it's already causing quite the stir.

Despite the horrific revelations, there's one question on American viewers' minds: What took so long to realise this guy was a "freak"?

Savile charmed the nation with his eccentric style on shows such as Top of the Pops and Jim'll Fix It. He was later exposed as a sexual predator after his death in 2011 and is thought to have abused around 1,000 victims.

A British Horror Story lifted the lid on the dark side of Savile. The documentary was so disturbing that some people were simply "unable to watch."

One unsettling moment showed letters from Prince Charles in need of help to improve the Royal Family's public image. One sent in January 1989 read: "Perhaps I am wrong, but you are the bloke who knows what's going on. What I really need, is a list of suggestions from you. I so want to get to parts of the country that others don't get to reach."

He also asked Savile for advice regarding his sister-in-law Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson's behaviour and unwanted attention.

Charles penned: "I wonder if you would ever be prepared to meet my sister-in-law, the Duchess of York? I can't help feeling that it would be extremely useful to her if you could. I feel she could do with some of your straight-forward common sense."

Another chilling comment came from his Celebrity Big Brother appearancewhen he kissed the hand of Chantelle Houghton – who went on to win the show despite not actually being a celebrity – and said: "I know that many fellas love you, but they don't love you with the sincerity and tenderness I do,"

Kissing her hand again, he added, "I always tell the truth even when I'm lying."

But now, the documentary has caused a bizarre debate amongst Brits and Americans.

In a surprising turn of events, Americans have taken to Twitter to quiz how Brits failed to pick up on Savile's sinister side – judging by his unusual appearance.













Brits clapped back that "virtually everyone knew", and claimed that his popularity made it difficult for people to take action.



Others hit back and said: "For the same reasons Americans let Harvey Weinstein and Epstein get away with it for so long."









Others however, strongly disagreed with "this way of thinking."



"It's totally fine to look different or creative …and predators don't have a certain look. That's really dangerous thinking," one said.

