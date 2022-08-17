A YouTube channel that supports Johnny Depp has been looking for a researcher to dig dirt on Amber Heard for $8 an hour - and people are shocked.

The channel's online job listing, which has since been deleted, was looking for someone to "research" and gather content for $8 per hour that "proves how guilty" Heard is in an appeal to Depp fans.

"Basically, we are looking for content that concerns something that proves how guilty Amber Heard is as our fans are all Johnny Depp fans, so they prefer videos about new evidence, celebrities, or something else that goes against Amber Heard or supports Johnny Depp," the job description read, in part.

Although the listing asked for researchers to find "new evidence," it doesn't clarify if applicants needed to have any legal or other related expertise as qualifications.

People on social media swiftly expressed their sentiments, many of which were shocked.

"Putting aside how disgusting this is, 8 dollars an hour. Are they for real?" one person on Twitter wrote.

"This is f****** insanity," another added.

"Holy s***, that channel has posted at least12 videos in the past 24 hours, all about Johnny and/or Amber (just looking at the 'New' playlist on their main profile). No wonder they're farming out the 'research,' so they can keep pumping out crap that fast. Who could even stand to watch that s***?" a third wrote on Reddit.

Heard faced major backlash on social media during the defamation trial, in which a jury awarded The Pirates of the Caribbean star $10m in compensatory damages as well as $5m in punitive damages.

This was a result of the 2018 op-ed Washington Post, in which she alleged to be a victim of domestic violence.

Indy100 reached out to Depp and Heard's teams for comment.

