Social media expert testifies seeing one million negative tweets about Amber Heard

A social media expert representing Amber Heard at the ongoing defamation trial says he saw over one million negative tweets about the actress.

Ron Schnell claims almost all of the ‘Justice For Johnny’ hashtag usages contained negativity towards the actress.

"How did you determine that the tweets were negative about Ms Heard?" he was questioned during the hearing, to which he responded: "Some of these hashtags are pretty rude...it would really surprise me that anyone would think that they wouldn't be."

