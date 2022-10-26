President Joe Biden is keeping up with the young people.

To promote the annual Covid-19 vaccine, the official POTUS Instagram account posted a BeReal-like photo of Biden getting his vaccine.

"Got my annual, updated shot today. You should get yours too, for real," the Instagram caption reads.

Like any BeReal, the back camera showed Biden smiling while pointing to his injection site and the front camera featured Dr. Anthony Fauci and US General Surgeon Dr. Vivek Hallegere Murthy giving a thumbs-up.

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter



BeReal rose in popularity earlier this year, particularly with Gen Z.

The app notifies users to take a front-facing and back-facing picture simultaneously of whatever they are doing at the moment to promote authenticity.

People were very amused by the POTUS BeReal photo. Commenters joked with President Biden and the White House social media team.

"Bereal president mode."



"The White House interns need a raise."

"Joe you posted late bereal was at 9:00 yesterday."

"Marketing team slaying again."

"Not the BeReal 💀💀."

It is unclear if the President or White House has an official BeReal account but from the looks of it, they do not. Both the "JoeBiden" and "POTUS" usernames have seemingly been taken by ordinary people.

Nevertheless, the President's fake BeReal got everyone's attention.

The White House recommends all people eligible for a Covid-19 booster get one as cold and flu season approaches.

"While COVID-19 is not the disruptive force it was when the President took office, the virus continues to evolve," a statement from the White House reads. "COVID-19, flu, and other respiratory illnesses spread more quickly in the winter, as people gather indoors. As the weather gets colder, Americans must take action to stay protected."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.