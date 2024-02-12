Joe Biden shares 'Dark Brandon' meme to hint at Super Bowl conspiracy

Joe Biden had a little fun following the dramatic Super Bowl result on Sunday night (February 11), sharing a “Dark Brandon” to reference a notorious conspiracy theory.

The totally baseless theory saw people claim that Taylor Swift, who is dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, is actually a government asset. Other variants of the conspiracy claim that the game was ‘rigged’ in order for Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs to be there playing and Swift to be in the stands – all part of a Democratic plan to get Biden reelected.

Obviously, it’s complete nonsense and Biden treated the theory with the derision it deserved with his latest social media post.

Biden posted a picture of the “Dark Brandon” meme following the game, which saw the Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls with a 25-22 overtime victory.

If you’re not familiar with Dark Brandon, it became one of the most talked about memes of the last few years.



It offers an alternative to the right-wing caricatures of the president, which portray him as a frail old man. Instead, the meme imagines Biden as “Dark Brandon” often with sunglasses on.

Now, clearly poking a little fun at conspiracy theorists, Biden posted a Dark Brandon meme of himself and added the caption: “Just like we drew it up.”





Mahomes helped the Chiefs to their third Super Bowl win in five years Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The game itself provided a dramatic ending, having been decided under the league’s new overtime rules.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the MVP Award for the third time in his career after clocking up 333 throwing yards, two touchdowns and 66 running yards.

Meanwhile, the likes of Swift, Lady Gaga, Beyonce and Jay Z watched the game in the stands, with Alicia Keys, Lil John and Ludacris all joining Usher during the half-time performance.

