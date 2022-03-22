US President Joe Biden referenced a “new world order” and conspiracy theorists lost it.

While speaking at a Business Roundtable meeting in Washington, Biden spoke of the Ukraine-Russia war, employment, and uh, apparently a new world order.

He said: “We are at an inflection point, I believe, in the world economy. Not just in the economy, in the world.

“It occurs every three or four generations… now is the time when things are shifting, there’s going to be a new world order out there and we’ve got to lead it and we’ve got to unite the rest of the free world in doing it.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Biden's comment was within the context of having just spent 15 minutes discussing Ukraine, manufacturing in the US, and innovation such as clean energy.

Nothing Biden said referred to the popular conspiracy theory and as far as we could see, he didn’t shapeshift into his true reptilian form on-screen (we’re joking), but some took the president’s comments and ran:









The popular conspiracy theory revolves around the notion that global elites will take over the world.

Stephen O'Leary, a professor at the University of Southern California told CBS that these theories are not new, and they’re only spreading further thanks to the internet.

Speaking in 2013, he said: “The concept of a new world order has roots going back hundreds of years, ideas of the Illuminati and the Masons, secret societies which were covertly involved in politics. But in the present form, it really takes off after World War II with the establishment of the United Nations.”

He said people have believed in these theories for centuries, but the internet has allowed these theories to spread and change over time.

“One of the most disturbing aspects of new world order beliefs is that they are no longer the province of a crackpot fringe. It seems that more and more people on the left and right have come to accept this notion that the global elites are manipulating us and taking away our rights and plotting to, or conspiring to, abrogate national sovereignty and establish a one-world state.”

The Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish civil rights group, outlines that some conspiracy theorists believe that through “repressive measures”, as well as “manufactured crises such as terrorist attacks and pandemics”, the global elite will begin to enslave humanity. Mass gun confiscation, martial law, and the construction of “concentration camps” for dissidents have also been discussed amongst those in these circles.

Yikes.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.