Joe Biden has sassy response when asked about the Dark Brandon meme

US president Joe Biden had some fun with the Dark Brandon meme during an appearance on NBC’s Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Celebrating the 10th anniversary of the show, Biden joined Parks and Recreation actress Amy Poehler on the famed couch.

The pair spoke about their time working on the sitcom together, which saw Biden cameo twice on the show, before Meyers turned the attention to a meme that has taken over social media in recent years: Dark Brandon.

For the blissfully unaware, Dark Brandon is often used as a nickname for an alter-ego that shows a laser-eyed Biden with supernatural powers.

'Brandon' was initially used by the far-right to mock the president, but it has since evolved into a pro-Biden meme.

"There’s something that I’ve been very... it just speaks to the era we live in now," Meyers says on the show. "There’s a Dark Brandon conspiracy meme, and this is something that you seem to have a lot of fun with."

"You’ve co-opted. You’ve co-opted Dark Brandon. This is a yard sign. And do you enjoy playing around with the Dark Brandon meme?"

In response, Biden says, "No, I resent the hell out of it," as he pulls a pair of sunglasses out of his pocket and puts them on.

President Joe Biden on the Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theories and Dark Brandon Meme (Extended) www.youtube.com

Biden has toyed with the Dark Brandon meme online for some time, having shared a photo after the Super Bowl following conspiracy theories that he and Taylor Swift were working together to rig the game.

Following the Super Bowl that saw the Chiefs win, the president turned to social media writing: "Just like we drew it up."

Addressing the post, Meyers asks: "Now, can you, I have you on the hot spot here. Can you confirm or deny that there is an active conspiracy between you and Miss Swift?"

Biden hilariously responds: "Where are you getting this information? It’s classified."

