Joe Lycett, one of the best comedians working in the UK today and a native of Birmingham, has hilariously mocked the Tory government at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The 34-year-old was among the array of West Midlands celebrities who introduced the athletes to the packed crowd at the Alexandra Stadium, where he was tasked with welcoming Asia.

Before he got to that though Lycett, who isn't afraid of speaking his mind, took the opportunity to take a pop at the Tory government at the migration policy.

Wearing a frilly white and pink outfit, the comedian said: "I'm going to do something now which the British government doesn't always do and welcome some foreigners, this time from the region of Asia."

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

As you can imagine, Lycett's timely, political and amusing pop at the Tories has gone down a treat.

















Lycett was among the highlight of the opening ceremony which had quite a few surreal moments, to say the least.



The games in Birmingham start from Friday and run until August 8th.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.