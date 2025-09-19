Viewers are boycotting Hulu and Disney+ over Jimmy Kimmel suspension controversy

Viewers are cancelling their Disney+ and Hulu subscriptions in protest after ABC (owned by Disney) announced the dismissal of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel.

The network said Kimmel was "preempted indefinitely" without further explanation, following his 15 September monologue in which he accused the "MAGA gang" of trying to "score political points" over the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“The MAGA gang (is) desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it,” Kimmel said during the broadcast. "In between the finger-pointing, there was grieving."

Now, outrage is mounting over the dismissal, with critics blasting it as outright censorship rather than cancel culture.

Host Stephen Colbert on The Late Show condemned the move as "blatant censorship," adding: "With an autocrat, you cannot give an inch. Jimmy, I stand with you and your staff one hundred per cent."

Another quipped: "That’s not 'cancel culture.' That’s state censorship in real time."

Many more are cancelling their Hulu and Disney+ subscriptions to show support for Kimmel.





Meanwhile, many more staged protests outside of Disney's HQ. "More of this please," the user shared.

Shortly after ABC suspended Kimmel, Donald Trump described the move as "great news for America".

In a social media post, the president wrote: "The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done."

Trump went on to criticise other hosts, Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, calling them "two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible."

Indy100 reached out to Disney+ and Hulu for comment

You should also read...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.