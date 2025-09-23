Reactions pour in as Jimmy Kimmel returns to ABC: 'A win for free speech'

ABC has decided to bring Jimmy Kimmel back on air after previously pulling him "indefinitely" following comments about Charlie Kirk.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live will be preempted indefinitely," a company spokesperson shared last week, sparking outrage from celebrities and fans – some even cancelling their Disney+ and Hulu accounts in solidarity.

Now, ABC has reversed its decision, with Disney stating: "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.

"It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.

"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."

Getty Images

Support and celebration came fast, spanning politicians, celebrities, and fans.

Governor of California, Gavin Newsom, turned to X/Twitter to give thanks to everyone, but @BrendanCarrFCC," the chairman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).

"This is a win for free speech everywhere," Newsom wrote.

Senator Chuck Schumer of New York said the return of Kimmel is not only "big," but also "about fighting for free speech and against these abuses by Donald Trump and Brendan Carr."

Actor Ben Stiller reshared an article highlighting the latest update, accompanied by hand-raising emojis.

FCC Commissioner Anna M Gomez said she was "glad to see Disney find its courage in the face of clear government intimidation."

Over on BlueSky, Mark Hamill quipped: "Meltdown on ‘Truth’ Social in 5... 4... 3... 2."

Inevitably, not everyone was best pleased by the news, with the likes of former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly chiming in: "Must be nice to be a leftist. 'Cancellation' lasts 5 nights and you’re right back under klieg lights. On the right you’re underground."

Meanwhile, Andrew Kolvet, spokesperson for Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point USA, said Kimmel's return "is not surprising," adding that "it's their mistake to make."

Jimmy Kimmel Live! will return to screens on Tuesday at 11.35pm ET on ABC

