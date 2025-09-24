Jimmy Kimmel delivers emotional monologue over Charlie Kirk remarks

Jimmy Kimmel made an emotional return to his show on Tuesday (23 September), following his brief "indefinite" removal from ABC last week – a decision that has since been overturned.

In his opening monologue, Kimmel said it was "never my intention to make light of" Charlie Kirk's death.

"I don't think there's anything funny about it," he said, appearing choked up. "Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual. That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make."

He said that his comments the previous week may have "felt either ill-timed or unclear, or maybe both" to some people.

Holding back emotion, Kimmel also spoke about Kirk's widow, Erika, who forgave her husband’s killer at the memorial service. He called it a "selfless act of grace ... that touched me deeply".

The host then went on to criticise ABC affiliates for removing his show from the air.

"That's not legal. That's not American. It's un-American," he shared.

Kimmel concluded by thanking those who defended him: "It takes courage for them to speak out against this administration. They did and they deserve credit for it."

It didn't take long for viewers to flock to social media to celebrate Kimmel's return.

"Tonight Jimmy Kimmel is being watched by nearly everyone on the planet either on TV or here on social media. And he is standing up to the president like no one before," one wrote, calling it a "historic night".

Another quipped: "Greatest monologue in this context. This should have been pronounced today at the UN!"

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Jimmy Kimmel walks back after 5 days, drops a mic of an opening: 'As I was saying before I was interrupted…' Standing ovation + savage comeback = Classic Kimmel."

