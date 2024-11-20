Joe Rogan believes in 'dangerous' flying dragons - fans are not convinced

Joe Rogan apparently believes dragons once existed alongside humans and his fans are understandably unconvinced.



The podcast host spoke to stand up comedian Adrienne Lapalucci about his belief in dragons earlier this month.

Speaking on his podcast JRE, Rogan said: “You know what I’m really fascinated with, is things that existed, like only in myth, but that every culture has — like dragons.

“There’s Chinese culture that has dragons, Japanese culture has dragons, ancient Europe has dragons.”

However, the fire-breathing dragons that we see depicted in folklore never existed, which Rogan acknowledges. Instead, he reflected on a theory that there was another kind of reptile that was called a 'dragon'.

He added: “There was probably more than one kind of really dangerous reptile that they called dragons. Like Komodo dragons, giant lizards — they call it a dragon, right? Crocodile dragons.

Rogan acknowledged that fire-breathing dragons ‘seem to be bulls**t’, but said the creatures he believes might have existed was a ‘really dangerous reptile that that they called dragons,' likening this creature he's picturing to Komodo dragons and other giant reptiles.

"The question is whether they actually flew," he mused, adding that since pterodactyls flew, there may have been another flying reptile that was a dragon albeit without being able to breathe fire.

Rogan said watching Game of Thrones made him want to have his own dragon. “It’s so good, it makes you want a dragon."

However, people on social media were not convinced by the theory.

“Yeah, they were called dinosaurs… And no, they did not breathe fire,” one person X quipped.



A second person shared: “You lost me at ‘dragons’ and ‘the earth is flat’. Cut it out, will ya?”

A third wrote: “Just another reason why I don’t listen to this show.”

The exact dragon creature Rogan tried to describe remains a mystery.

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings