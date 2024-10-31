Joe Rogan once warned Tony Hinchcliffe about his racist Puerto Rico remark, telling him it would get him stabbed.

Hinchcliffe, comedian and Kill Tony podcaster, sparked outrage at Donald Trump's Madison Square Garden rally on Sunday night (October 27) when he compared Puerto Rico to a "floating island of garbage in the middle of the ocean".

On Wednesday's (30 October) episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan commented on Hinchcliffe's remark. Rogan suggested that while he doesn't like the joke personally, it did land well at comedy clubs.

"It’s just like, if you’re Puerto Rican and you hear that in the audience, you’re like [groans]. But it’s a funny joke. The joke does well," he said.

However, Rogan claimed he shared his concerns with Hinchcliffe: "But I said to him, I go, 'Dude, that’s the one that’s gonna get you stabbed.' And he used to talk about it on stage, saying, 'Joe Rogan always says that’s the one that’s gonna get me stabbed.'"

Rogan also said that political rallies are "a bad environment for comedy," and if he saw Hinchcliffe before the New York appearance, he would have urged him: "Don’t you f***ing dare do that joke."

"I didn’t know what bits he was going to do, but then I heard he did that joke, and I was like, 'Oh, Jesus, Tony. Here it comes,'" Rogan added.

Hinchcliffe's tasteless 'joke' inevitably did not land well, with viewers, social media users, comedians and celebrities hitting back.

Actress Audrey Plaza said: "Thankfully, my sweet abuelita wasn’t here to hear that disgusting remark. But if she was alive today, I think she would say, 'Tony Hinchcliffe, go f*** yourself.'"

Jennifer Lopez reshared an impassioned speech from The View's Sunny Hostin, who said: "This Puerto Rican has something to say about the island I love, where my family is from."

"We don’t like what was said about Puerto Rico. And we know how to take the trash out, Donald Trump," she continued. "Trash that has been collecting since 2016, and that’s you, Donald Trump. And finally, my fellow Puerto Ricans, trash collection day is November 5, 2024. Don’t forget it!"

Meanwhile, Ricky Martin shared the snippet of Hinchcliffe on Instagram and wrote: "This is what they think of us. Vote for @kamalaharris."

In a statement to CNN, Trump campaign spokesperson Danielle Alvarez said: "This joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign."

