A tip jar that was spotted at a Los Angeles Starbucks drive-thru in a viral TikTok that encouraged customers to give money in boxes labelled Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has sparked a huge debate.

The clip, which has been viewed more than 5.8 million times after it was uploaded earlier this week by TikTok user Summer Canova, she wrote, "supporting our local baristas and our man" while the theme tune from the Pirates of the Caribbean movies plays.

After handing over the money to the barista working at the drive-thru window, she instructs the woman to put the money in the Depp box which looks to be fairly full, while the Heard box has absolutely no money in it whatsoever.

The girls in the car cheer and yell "one for Johnny." Its not known how long the tip jars have been there for but it would appear to be a comment on the ongoing defamation court case that Depp has filed against his ex-wife for an article she wrote about him for The Washington Post in 2018.

@summervictoria_ supporting our local barista’s and our man 🏴‍☠️ #johnnydepp #johnny #piratesofthecaribbean #amberheard #starbucks #starbucksdrinks #drivethru #Totinos425 #ambervsjohnny #johnnyvsamber #johnnytrial #depptrial #foryou #tips #funny

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter



Although this would have appeared to have just been a bit of light-hearted fun, people felt the tip jar overlooked the seriousness of the case and was potentially making a joke about domestic abuse allegations.

One person wrote: "It’s sad people are treating this like some Edward Vs. Jacob fan war when it’s a domestic abuse case…"

Another said: "Why yall treating a domestic abuse case like it's a game?? This is weird."

A third said: "Idk this is unsettling. Man went through so much trauma and they’re using his trauma to get tips."

In the comments, she asked people to send her money on Venmo and she would go back and put more money in the jar. Sure enough, she received two dollars but just two days later the tip jar had gone and had been replaced with just a regular box marked 'tips.'

According to Unilad, a Starbucks spokesperson had said that the tip jars were not in conjunction with their policies and had been removed.

This is just one of a number of bizarre things to have emerged from the trial, the most recent of which saw Depp laughing uncontrollably after hearing a security guard talk about the actor's penis.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.