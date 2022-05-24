Johnny Depp's lawyer knows a lot about Batman

The Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial has entered its final week.

On Monday (23 May), the court saw Heard's witness Kathryn Arnold, a former Hollywood producer, take to the stand. According to Arnold, Aquaman was Heard's "a star is born moment."

“It was that moment where not only was she a good actor, but she was now world-renowned because she was in the most successful film... certainly for DC Comics,” Arnold said.

“It was just this extraordinary moment for her, for her career to take off.”

When asked about how Depp and Waldman’s statements had impacted Heard’s reputation, Arnold replied: “In the public, it’s been very negative. In the industry, they like her work, but they can’t work with her right now. Because every time her name is mentioned, the negativity flares up again.

“Her world has been silent in terms of opportunities. Even things she wanted to work on are no longer available to her.”

During cross-examination, Depp's lawyer Wayne Dennison highlighted that Jason Momoa had starred in Baywatch for years, suggesting he was not comparable to his Aquaman co-star, Heard. He also pointed out Momoa's character in Dune.



Dennison then U-turned to reeling off Batman actors, saying that Ben Affleck had starred as the Caped Crusader.

He then went on to say Michael Keaton, Christian Bale and Val Kilmer had also played Batman, to which Arnold said: "You're a movie buff." Asked if George Clooney played Batman, Arnold said: "Definitely."



"I guess Robert Pattinson is now Batman," he said, to which Arnold responded: "Don't know."

Social media attention soon turned to the former Hollywood producer not knowing who the new Batman was.





Depp is suing Heard for $50m (£39.7m) for allegedly implying he abused her in a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Postand consequently making it difficult for him to land the Hollywood roles he once used to.



Heard is countersuing Depp for $100m (£79.4m), accusing him of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

