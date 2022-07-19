A bar has sparked debate after going viral for its “Johnny Depp Shot” initiative to keep men safe.

The anonymous venue has introduced a “shot” that can be ordered at the bar in different variations for men to discreetly alert staff that they need help.

It is named after Johnny Depp following his high-profile defamation case against former wife Amber Heard.

A sign erected by the pub was posted on Reddit’s r/Damnthatsinteresting sub and read: “Johhny Depp Shot – Here to keep you safe. Feeling unsafe or scared, just come to the bar and order a Johnny Depp shot.”

The three variations will prompt pub staff to enact a different response.

If ordered neat, an employee of the bar will safely escort you out of the pub.

If it is ordered on the rocks, a member of staff will call a taxi for you.

And, if you request the shot with lime then the pub will call the police.

The sign ends: “We will handle things discreetly and without fuss.”

The Johnny Depp Shot is a take on a similar initiative for women called the “Angel Shot”. Women can order this at a bar to discreetly alert staff that they require help or feel unsafe.

In the comments, users agreed that the initiative is a good idea, as all people deserve to feel safe, but there was disagreement over the choice to name it the “Johnny Depp Shot”.

One person wrote: “Glad to see that it's not only women who have things like this.”

Another said: “The idea of presenting a male alternative to the Angel Shot is pretty cool but calling it Johnny Depp is f**king embarrassing.”

On Twitter, someone else said: “A) Yes, everyone should be able to have access to help without alerting whoever they're with for safety.

“B) This is the dumbest possible thing they could've called it.”

Someone else on Reddit wrote: “Nice to see they have a version for men.”

