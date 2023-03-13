Comedian brilliantly parodies people who are annoyed at Gary Lineker

Amid the controversy around Gary Lineker being temporarily removed from air after a tweet that was deemed political, comedian Josh Berry perfectly parodied the people criticising Lineker for sharing his opinion.

The drama unfolded after Lineker compared the Conservative government’s rhetoric around the launch of a migrant policy with 1930s Germany in a tweet.

While many agreed with Lineker and stood in solidarity with him, a group of 36 Conservative MPs and peers signed a letter to the BBC’s Director General, Tim Davie, demanding an investigation into, and an apology from, Lineker.

In a minute-long clip shared on his Twitter, Berry perfectly parodied those criticising the former footballer.

Captioned, “‘Stick to your f**king crisps”, ’the comic put on a posh accent, reclined on a sofa and held a glass of red wine in his hands. He also mimicked the appearance of having a large pot belly.

Berry mocked: “No, no Tilly darling. If you’re going to take all that money from the British taxpayer, the least you can do is show a bit of patriotism every once in a while.

“It's ungrateful darling. He's just another woke virtue signaller of the woke-BC, darling, trying to get people to take the knee and eat free school meals.

“People are sick and tired of out-of-touch, over-privileged people showing them what to think, darling. No, no people want to hear from men of the people like Boris and Clarkson.

“There’s nothing wrong with saying ‘keep the boats out’ and keep England for the English.”

He continued, pretending to have fallen asleep, but between snores, saying: “Stick to your f**king crisps.”

One fan replied, “Why do I visualise his face?” and shared an image of Conservative MP for Gainsborough, Sir Edward Leigh, who has previously been slammed for his comments on immigration and our obligations towards it.

Someone else wrote: “I do love this drunken tory dad character.”

Another added: “The chest and stomach region is reminiscent of certain family members I have.”

