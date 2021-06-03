Tucker Carlson mocked with ‘bare ass’ reference by Joy Reid over ‘medical Jim Crow’ claim

Tucker Carlson—who has repeatedly sowed doubt around the Covid-19 vaccination—claimed that “medical Jim Crow has come to America” as coronavirus vaccine passports gain traction around the country.

“If we still had water fountains, the unvaccinated would have separate ones,” he said on Tuesday.

As a result, Joy Reid of MSNBC didn’t hesitate to mock Carlson’s claims.

On Reid’s ReidOut show the following day, she dedicated “The Absolute Worst” segment to Carlson, who compared vaccination proof requirements to segregation.

“Nurse, can you please get in here? We have another severe case of VSE—victim status envy,” she said.

“These people have decided that being the victim of historic discrimination and cruelty is somehow something to be desired, and they want a piece of the action,” she continued.

Reid also said that making people “wear a mask” or present a “little card” that shows that “you aren’t going to kill everyone around you by coughing on them” is not “Jim Crow targeting the disproportionately Republican vaccine refusers and anti-maskers any more than ‘no shirts, no shoes, no service’ is Jim Crow that targets naked people,” she said.

Afterwards, she made a funny analogy saying, in part, “You should be able to exclude naked people from rubbing their bare asses around your Walmart chain.”

Well, we don’t see the lie here.

Reid added that it’s “common sense,” and people cannot be excluded from things based on their gender, race, and sexual preferences.

“That’s the difference. I can’t believe I have to explain this to adults,” she continued.

Social media onlookers weighed in on the situation. Check out some of their reactions below.

Check out Joy Reid’s “The Absolute Worst” segment below.