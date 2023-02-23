Twitch star Kai Cenat denies sex act was performed on him during stream

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has denied rumors that a woman performed a sex act on him while live streaming on Wednesday.



The rumors began after Cenat posted a 20-hour-long live stream to his Twitch channel.

In the middle of the live stream, viewers thought they spotted a cheeky moment when a woman appeared to touch Cenat below his waist while the two stood behind a bar.

The clip, which has been now deleted from Cenat’s Twitch channel, was posted to Twitter where people theorised Cenat was receiving an erotic massage.

People criticised the Twitch streamer, saying it was inappropriate for him to be doing that during a live stream given his audience is comprised of mainly young people.

However, after seeing the comments, Cenat shut down the rumors by addressing them directly in a video.

“She was doing this, I swear to you,” the Twitch streamer said before demonstrating that the woman was only rubbing his thigh.

Twitch’s Community Guidelines state that “sexually suggestive content is prohibited on Twitch” in order to keep the platform “appropriate for diverse audiences.”

Should a Twitch streamer violate the rules, they could be banned from the platform.

Cenat was banned earlier this year for an undisclosed reason, though some viewers thought it could have to do with Cenat ingesting edibles and passing out while live-streaming.

With over 4.3 million followers on Twitch, Cenat is one of the most popular streamers.

