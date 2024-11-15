Kanye 'Ye' West hit with new lawsuit detailing 'antisemitism and lewd conduct'

Kanye West has reportedly been sued by one of his ex-employees for antisemitism and lewd conduct with Bianca Censori.

West, who legally changed his name to Ye in 2018, is facing allegations from former project manager Murphy Aficionado who recalled a heated exchange at The Beverly Hills Hotel in 2022 – just a month into his employment.

In the lawsuit obtained by Page Six, Aficionado claimed he was invited to a work meeting. When he arrived at the suite, Ye was reportedly "shirtless and out of breath" and Censori's hands barely covered her breasts.

"It was immediately obvious to Aficionado that Censori and Ye were very recently having sex," the document reportedly read.

Aficionado was left feeling "overwhelmed with discomfort" and said he would return later. West allegedly "commanded" him to stay.

The rapper then allegedly left mid-conversation and went into the room where Censori was to reportedly have sex again.

"Disturbed, Aficionado wanted nothing more than to leave," the lawsuit claimed, according to Rolling Stone. "However, Aficionado feared further retaliation by one of the most famous, powerful, and erratic artists in the world."

Upon his return, West was allegedly "sporting a T-shirt with a swastika" and asked Aficionado whether he liked it.

"Then randomly and without solicitation, Ye sat down with Aficionado, showing him nude photos of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian on his phone," the lawsuit alleged.

"Ye’s antisemitic tirades and conspiracies were a daily occurrence. Often, these outbursts involved how Jews controlled the Kardashians. Other times, Ye recounted how Jews were going after him and his money," the lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court stated, according to Rolling Stone.

He also allegedly claimed that Kim Kardashian had "Jewish masters".

Indy100 reached out to Kanye 'Ye' West's representative for comment

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.