Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has explored a fair share of industries throughout his career – along with a string of controversies, including his recent anti-Semitic tweet that sparked outrage.

Ye is now delving into the education sector with his very own school shrouded in mystery.

The rapper's venture goes by the name of Donda Academy, dedicated to and named after his later mother, Professor Donda West.

Despite entering its third year with 82 enrolled students, the details remain sparse – which could have something to do with parents reportedly having to sign NDAs.

Here's everything we know about Donda Academy so far:





What is Donda Academy?

Headquartered in Simi Valley in, California, Donda Academy is a private K–12 Christian school.

The school has not yet been accredited, meaning seniors may not receive a diploma recognised by colleges when graduating.

Ye called it a "gospel school" when speaking to ABC News, focusing on helping give "kids practical tools that they need in a world post the iPhone being created."

He added: "So many schools are made to set kids up for industries that don’t even matter anymore."

With one teacher to every ten students, the creative claimed that Donda Academy teachers could "actually turn your kids into, like, geniuses."





What does the academy teach?

Donda Academy aims to fill the youth with "passion, purpose and spiritual foundations" to "thrive in tomorrow's world."

Students will learn "fundamentals" while growing their faith and participating in two enrichment classes.

According to the official Donda Academy website, a typical day would go as follows:

Full school worship

Core classes of language arts, math and science

Lunch & recess

Enrichment courses including World Language, Visual Art, Film, Choir and Parkour

The website also states one of its many "Donda Rules", that "students must be confident in forming ideas. If not, their writing will suffer."

There are also auditions for children who "love to sing and lift up the name of Jesus" to join the Donda Academy Gospel Choir.





How much does it cost to attend?

Tuition is said to cost $15,000 (£13,500) per year.

However, the Donda Academy admissions page reads: "We are a tuition-based school. Everyone is welcome to apply regardless of financial situation. Financial aid and scholarships are available for students who qualify."

The school is now accepting applications for the 2023–24 school year.





