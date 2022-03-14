Judging by his lyrics, Kanye West has never been a fan of SNL – and that was way before Pete Davidson entered the scene.

His hatred only amplified when he discovered the comedian was dating his ex-wife and mother of his four children, Kim Kardashian, which kickstarted Kanye's one-sided battle against "Skete."

On Sunday, a series of screenshots were shared to Dave Sirus's Instagram account, which the comedian has reportedly used in the past. The conversation showed a thread of text messages between the comedian and West.

"Where are you right now?" Kanye quizzed, to which Pete bragged: "In bed with your wife." The 28-year-old also sent a sarcastic selfie lying in bed holding up a peace sign.

But, where did it all start? Here is a complete rundown of the Kanye West and Pete Davidson feud.

2018: The comedian referred to West's mental health after the rapper's SNL appearance wearing a MAGA hat

After Kanye's appearance on SNL (where he allegedly gave an unaired pro-Trump speech), Pete slammed it as "the worst, most awkward thing I've ever seen here."

According to the comedian, everyone urged him not to wear the red MAGA hat – but Kanye refused.

Weekend Update: Pete Davidson on Kanye West - SNL www.youtube.com

During a Weekend Update segment, Pete referenced the fact that Kanye wasn't taking his medication anymore, saying: "Take them! There's no shame in the medicine game. I'm on them, it's great,"

"Being mentally ill is not an excuse to act like a jackass."

2019: Pete has dinner with Kanye for Kid Cudi's birthday

Kid Cudi is a mutual friend of both the rapper and comedian.

In January 2019, Kim Kardashian shared a photo from Kid Cudi's birthday, which showed her ex-husband and now-partner in attendance. Pete opened up about the experience on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, saying he offered to cover the bill before discovering more people were joining, such as Timothée Chalamet, West, and Kardashian.

Kanye allegedly ordered food "that's not even on the menu."



"By the way, I just want to say, Kim and Kanye, the cutest couple ever," he shared at the time. "Very, very sweet people. I had a really good time with them."







2021: Kim kissed Pete during her SNL appearance

Kim made an appearance on SNL last year – and people called it "iconic."

During an Aladdin skit, the pair kissed – and shortly after, dating rumours started to circulate online when the pair were captured on various outings together.





Jasmine and Aladdin - SNL www.youtube.com

In an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, West said he was there when the romance began to blossom.

"This is for anybody that's going through a separation. People intentionally do things to be mean and to hurt you and they be playing games, and culturally it's OK. How are you gonna bring me to SNL and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me?" the rapper said.







January 2022: Kanye disses Pete in new song "Eazy"

Kanye released a song with The Game during his brief romance with Julia Fox.

"God saved me from that crash / Just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass (Who?)," he raps on the track.

Radar Online reported that the comedian allegedly hired extra security amid the threats. "Pete isn't worried about Kanye, but he is concerned about the massive fanbase that Kanye has. His devoted followers listen to his songs and act upon them. That's why Pete is now using security."







February 2022: Kanye takes it out on Kid Cudi

Kid Cudi got dragged into the mess because West didn't appreciate him being friends with the comedian.

"Just so everyone knows, Cudi will not be on Donda because he's friends with you know who."

Cudi hit back and said: "Too bad I don't want to be on your album, you f**kin' dinosaur hahaha everyone knows I've been the best thing about your albums since I met you."

West later shared a photo from the 2019 birthday dinner with a giant red cross over Cudi's face: "I JUST WANTED MY FRIEND TO HAVE MY BACK THE KNIFE JUST GOES IN DEEPER," he captioned the post.





February 2022: Kanye shares text from Pete and gives him the nickname "Skete"

In February, the nickname "Skete" was born.

Kanye shared a screenshot of a message he received from Pete, which read: "And you as a man. I'd never get in the way of your children. It's a promise. How you guys go about raising your children is your business, not mine. I do hope one day I can meet them and we can all be friends."

The rapper captioned to the since-deleted post: "No, you will never meet my children."





February 2022: Kanye brings in Ariana Grande and late rapper Mac Miller into the mix

In the run-up to his Donda 2 album, West shared a headline that suggested that when the comedian was engaged to Ariana Grande, he "sent intimate photos with Ariana" to her ex, the late Mac Miller.

The following day, Grande's brother told TMZ: "I mean, listen, I've never heard of that in my life,"

"But listen, Kanye loves to stir the pot so nothing that he says ever surprises me at all. I wish nothing but the best to him, to his family, to Pete, and to everyone involved. Especially on today, which is Valentine's Day, which is such a good day to spread love."





February 2022: Kanye urges fans to harass Pete, then says not to

"IF ANYONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE SCREAM AT THE LOOSER AT THE TOP OF YOUR LUNGS AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER," the rapper captioned a post the day before Valentine's Day.

The following day, he restricted and said: "UPON MY WIFE'S REQUEST PLEASE NOBODY DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE IM GOING TO HANDLE THE SITUATION MYSELF."









February 2022: Kanye drags up Pete's mental health comments from 2018

Kanye dug up the video of Pete's SNL skit from 2018.

"Hi Skete, you got any more mental health jokes for me?" the rapper said. "This boy thought he could get away with performing this sketch for the team that wrote this for him. This is not harassment. This is payback."

In a separate post, he added: "Page Six, TMZ, SNL are a gang. That gang has tried to bully harass control discredit minimize and patronize me for years."





February 2022: Pete leaves Instagram after a week

"Ran Skete off the gram," Kanye captioned a post with a screenshot of Davidson's deactivated account. "Tell your mother I changed your name for life."







March 2022: Kanye's Eazy video sparks backlash and concerns

Kanye's new music video struck up concerns for many viewers – and there's no surprise after the portrayal of violence against the comedian.

It showed an animated clay version of the comedian that West kidnapped, tied up, decapitated, and buried alive. The clip concluded with text that read: "EVERYONE LIVED HAPPILY EVER AFTER / EXCEPT SKETE YOU KNOW WHO / JK HE'S FINE."

The Game, Kanye West - Eazy (Official Music Video) www.youtube.com

The rapper later appeared to respond to the backlash saying: "Art is therapy just like this view, art is protected as freedom of speech, art inspires and simplifies the world,"

"Art is not a proxy for any ill or harm. Any suggestion otherwise about my art is false and mal intended."

He later whipped up a second music video with a blurred-out avatar of the Saturday Night Live star.

