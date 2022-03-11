Kanye West releases second music video showing 'Pete Davidson' attacked by monkeys

Kanye West has released a second music video thought to be attacking Kim Kardashian's new boyfriend, Pete Davidson.



In a new animated video for 'Eazy', a blurred-face character wearing a ‘Skete’ hoodie is shown being brutally attacked by a skinned monkey. 'Skete' is the nickname Kanye has been using for Pete.



The first video, released earlier this month for the same song, sees Kanye rap: “God saved me from that crash/ just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s ass.” In the clip, he buries a claymation version of Pete alive.

