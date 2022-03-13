Pete Davidson has mocked Kanye West by stating that he was in bed with the rapper's wife, Kim Kardashian, while the two were texting in screenshots shared on an account belonging to the comedian's friend as the feud between the star's escalates.

In a post on Sunday, captioned 'a message from Pete' shared on Dave Sirus's account, which Davidson has reportedly used in the past, several images of a lengthy text conversation that appeared to be between Davidson and West.

In the messages, Davidson addressed the numerous attacks that West has made towards Davidson and Kardashian, about her parenting choices.

In the exchange, the Saturday Night Live cast member refers to himself as 'Skete,' a derogatory nickname that West has given to Davidson.

Davidson opens the conversation by saying: "Yo it's Skete, Can you please take a second and calm down. It's 8am and it don't gotta be like this,' Davidson wrote. 'Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she's your kids mom. I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I'm done being quiet. Grow the f*** up.'"

West replied and took exception to Davidson swearing and asked where he was.

The comedian replied by saying: "In bed with your wife," and posted a topless selfie of himself in a bed however Kardashian was not in the picture.

West chose not to acknowledge the joke or the picture and instead replied with: "Happy to see you're out the hospital and rehab."

Davidson said he was also happy to be out of hospital and rehab and told West to give it a go. He then added: "I'm in La for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet b**** boy and talk. You don't scare me bro. Your actions are so p**** and embarrassing. It's so sad to watch you ruin your legacy on the daily."

West then tried to invite Davidson to one of his Sunday Service events but Davidson said that he would rather meet in private "Man to man."

He also added: "'What you are doing to your family is dangerous and going to scar them for life. Please handle these matters privately bro I beg you."

West didn't accept Davidson's invite and instead demanded that if he wanted to see him he'd have to come to Sunday Service.

That would appear to have been the last thing West said in this particular conversation as Davidson told him: "This isn't public dude. I'm not here for pictures and press. Which is obviously all you care about. My offer stands. I wish you'd man up for once in your life."

Davidson also offered to help West with any of his mental health struggles and even admitted that he had stopped Saturday Night Live making jokes about the rapper.

It ends with Davidson saying: "I have your back even though you treat me like s**t because I want everything to be smooth. But if you continue to press me like you have for the past 6 months I'm gonna stop being nice."

The rivalry between the pair is showing no signs of quietening down as West continues to mock and antagonise Davidson on social media and in his music videos.

