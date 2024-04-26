The often controversial Katie Hopkins has received a rare amount of praise after jumping to Declan Rice and his long-term girlfriend Lauren Fryer's defence after being subjected to vile trolling on, and off, the pitch.

It all started when 25-year-old Fryer was targetted by X/Twitter trolls online – mostly people hidden behind fake accounts taking vicious swipes at her appearance.

Fryer received an overwhelming amount of support in response but subsequently removed all of her Instagram posts from the hate.

More recently, Chelsea fans left spectators feeling disgusted after chanting a body-shaming song about Fryer during the match at the Emirates on Tuesday (23 April).

One football fan called it "one of the most depressing things I have seen sung in recent years."

Now, former Apprentice star Hopkins, who is frequently criticised for her right-wing views and rhetoric, has chimed in with her take, and people are calling it the "best thing" she's ever said.

In a TikTok clip, Hopkins said a lot of the unkindness shared online is sprouted from jealousy.

"In your case Lauren, I'm sure people are jealous that you have a partner who is a well-known, excellent footballer," she told her half a million viewers.

"People are jealous of your success, of your happiness, people are jealous that you've been together for so long," she continued.

Hopkins went in to slam the "strange emotions" in which many people believe they would be happier if they tried and bring someone else down.

"It's a really odd thing, quite a British thing – but it is a real thing," she added.









Hopkins was soon flooded with comments with one writing: "Well said. Some people need to blow someone else's candle out to hope their own then shines brighter. Sad."

Another added: "Best response I have heard hope she reads this."

"That is the greatest thing you have ever said... thank you," a third person gushed.

