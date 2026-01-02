The Witcher 3 DLC doubled down on by leaker - here's what we know so far

A gaming industry insider has doubled down on claims The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which released more than 10-and-a-half years ago by studio CD Projekt Red, is getting new DLC.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is a story-driven open world action adventure role-playing game and it's one of the most successful video games of all time, selling around 60m copies which puts it eighth in the highest selling games list.



The game released in May 2015 and two major expansions followed in the 12 months following that, called Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine.

Now a Polish insider has doubled down on claims CD Projekt Red will release a brand new expansion for The Witcher 3 in 2026, Eurogamer reports.

The publication contacted Borys Niespielak, who made the initial claims, directly and Eurogamer reported it was told the "information [he provided] was verified by 'several' independent sources".

Niespielak also highlighted an extract from a recent CD Projekt Red earnings call transcript where the studio's chief financial officer Piotr Nielubowicz said: "Given our current progress, there is a chance that new content hinted upon in recent calls and reports may see release in the coming year, having an impact on our results and increasing the likelihood of achieving the earnings condition for the first stage of the incentive program."

There could be brand new The Witcher 3 content releasing in 2026, according to an industry insider / CD Projekt Red

Niespielak previously said in a podcast the studio remaking The Witcher 1, Fool's Theory, is working on a new The Witcher 3 expansion. He expected the announcement to be made at The Game Awards but it never happened.

However a few days after The Game Awards, as spotted on Reddit, Mateusz Chrzanowski, an analyst at Polish Noble Securities, wrote a report detailing expectations for new The Witcher 3 DLC to release in May 2026, according to the translated article using Google.

The report added "the release should kick off the actual marketing campaign for The Witcher 4" and that The Witcher 4 itself is "expected to be released in Q4 2027".

Then, Eurogamer contacted Niespielak who said the information he provided "was verified by 'several' independent sources".

The Witcher 3 DLC and The Witcher 4 release date are currently unconfirmed by CD Projekt Red and remain rumour at this time.

